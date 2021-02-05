State Increases COVID-related Business Capacity Limits to 40%

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that, effective Monday, Feb. 8 at 5 a.m., businesses can operate at 40% capacity. This is an increase from an existing order limiting capacity to 25% for many businesses.

Affected businesses include arcades and recreational businesses, driving and flight schools, gyms and health clubs, libraries, museums, retail, offices, places of worship, lodging (common areas), golf (indoor areas), and movie theaters (no more than 50 people per theater).

In addition, restaurants and close-contact personal services will now be allowed to operate at a 40% capacity limit, which reflects an increase from the 25% limit imposed in December. Workers and staff will not count toward the occupancy count for restaurants and close-contact personal services.

The Commonwealth remains in phase 3, step 1 of the Baker-Polito administration’s reopening plan. Phase 3, step 2 businesses, including indoor performance venues and indoor recreation businesses like roller rinks and trampoline parks, remain closed.

Meanwhile, the current gathering limits, in place since Dec. 26, are being extended. Indoor gatherings and events will remain limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings and events will remain limited to 25 people. The gathering limits apply equally to private homes, event venues, and other public spaces.

Additionally, the administration announced that current restrictions limiting gathering sizes to 10 persons indoors and 25 persons outdoors will remain in place at the present time.

All other orders and safety guidance remain in place throughout the Commonwealth as the state continues to fight COVID-19 and vaccination ramps up in all regions.