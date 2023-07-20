Daily News

Keiter Corp. Donates $25,000 to Greater Northampton Chamber for Gift-card Promotion



FLORENCE — Keiter Corp. will donate $25,000 to the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce for a promotion that will allow consumers to purchase a $25 Northampton gift card and receive $50 in actual spending power.

