Keiter Corp. Donates $25,000 to Greater Northampton Chamber for Gift-card Promotion

FLORENCE — Keiter Corp. will donate $25,000 to the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce for a promotion that will allow consumers to purchase a $25 Northampton gift card and receive $50 in actual spending power.

This is the third consecutive year Keiter has funded the initiative, donating $10,000 in 2021 and doubling the investment in 2022. A $5,000 gift from the chamber’s Neighborhood Revitalization Fund will be added to Keiter’s contribution to continue stimulating the local economy beyond the pandemic.

The 2023 gift-card promotion, “Building Our Community Together,” launches on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and runs while supplies last. The $25 Keiter gift cards will be sold exclusively at the chamber office at 99 Pleasant St., Northampton, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consumers must mention that they want a Keiter gift card, and the promotion applies only to $25 Northampton gift-card purchases. (A $50 gift card would not be valued at $100, for instance.) There is a limit of one card per customer, per transaction.

Last year’s “Strengthen the Community” promotion was a huge success. In three days, the cards sold out, and the program infused $50,000 into the local economy, a welcome boost to area businesses. Inspired by the community’s enthusiasm and participation, Keiter plans to build on the momentum.

“After the campaign’s success over the last two years, we’re thrilled to invest even more in our community this year to keep Northampton thriving,” said Scott Keiter, founder and president of Keiter Corp. “Our community matters to us.”

Based in Florence, Keiter has provided general-contracting and construction-management services in the Pioneer Valley since 2010 for its commercial and residential projects. The Keiter umbrella includes Keiter Builders, the commercial and industrial division of the company; Keiter Homes, offering residential construction; Hatfield Construction, providing site work; and Keiter Properties, the real-estate arm. Scott Keiter is a member of the Greater Northampton Chamber’s board of directors and its finance committee, so he is personally aware of the financial challenges area businesses can experience.

The Northampton Gift Card is currently accepted at more than 100 local businesses, including restaurants, shops, and spas. To learn more about the Keiter card, visit keiter.com or call the chamber at (413) 584-1900.