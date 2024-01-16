Lawmakers Attend 11th Annual Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Adam Gomez and state Rep. Bud Williams joined legislative colleagues, community members, and youth across Western Mass. for the 2024 MLK Day Collaborative Community Event at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. This collaborative celebration was hosted by Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, Community Music School of Springfield, and Springfield College to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“The theme for today’s annual celebration is ‘Living the Legacy. Continuing the Dream,’ and over the course of this weekend in Springfield, we’ve honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and dream,” Gomez said. “Dr. King’s legacy is immortalized by his call for civil and economic rights for all people in his iconic ‘dream’ speech. His reminder that ‘an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’ compels us to reflect on the progress we have made and the challenges that still lie ahead”.

Williams remarked on Dr. King’s enduring spirit as an inspiration for youth. “We’ve had a lot of monumental tasks that we have done in this country, but there’s plenty of work to do — more work to do. Our youth must continue dreaming and break barriers in the process.”

Waleska Lugo-DeJesús, CEO of Inclusive Strategies, also spoke during the program. “In a world marked by persistent social and racial inequities, the message of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resonates with unwavering relevance,” she said. “The struggles for justice and equity persist, demanding our collective attention and action. As a presenting partner helping coordinate the MLK Day Celebration for 11 years, we are grateful to Senator Gomez, Representative Williams, and the Springfield delegation who serve our community. Today is a critical reminder that we all have a role to play. I hope everyone joining us today seeks inspiration and recommitment toward positive social change.”