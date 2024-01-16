Greater Springfield Habitat Introduces Hearts and Homes Fundraiser

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Every $20 donation made to Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) by the end of Tuesday, Feb. 13, will be entered for a chance to win a Spa Renewal Day gift card for two people at Canyon Ranch in Lenox.

The winner will be drawn at Habitat’s Valentine’s Day dedication, celebrating the completion of its newest home in Holyoke. Participants don’t have to be present to win.

“We are very appreciative of Canyon Ranch for partnering with us on this fundraiser. Stable affordable housing plays a key role in a family’s well-being, and Canyon Ranch wants our donors to have a chance at increasing their well-being by supporting our programs,” said Aimee Giroux, GSHFH executive director. “What a fantastic way for us to celebrate the completion of a home on Chestnut Street in Holyoke that will be dedicated and sold to the Santos family on Valentine’s Day.”

The Hearts and Homes challenge came about when a volunteer asked the resort, which focuses on prioritizing its clients’ well-being, if it would be interested in supporting Greater Springfield Habitat through a fundraiser. The donation committee complied and donated a gift card worth $700.

To donate, visit habitatspringfield.org/donate or bit.ly/3lq36gO, or text BUILD413 to 44-321 and follow the prompts.