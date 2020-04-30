Leadership Pioneer Valley Announces ‘Letting Leadership Shine’ Event

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV) announced a virtual discussion with local leaders from different sectors about how they are leading during COVID-19, what is needed, and what we can expect. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 5 from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Speakers for “Letting Leadership Shine” include Jessica Collins, executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts; Justin Hurst, Springfield city councilor; Joanne Marqusee, president of Cooley Dickinson Hospital; Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College; and Katie Allan Zobel, executive director of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. Other speakers will be announced.

“These unprecedented times are putting a real strain on everyone, but especially leaders,” said Lora Wondolowski, Leadership Pioneer Valley’s executive director. “We are excited to hear from local leaders on how they are leading and their forecasts for their sectors.”

To register or for more information on sessions, visit www.leadershippv.org.