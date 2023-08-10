Legacy Counsellors, P.C. Welcomes Heather Iampietro as Associate Attorney

EASTHAMPTON — Legacy Counsellors, P.C. recently welcomed its newest associate attorney, Heather Iampietro. She focuses her practice on real-estate transactions and estate planning.

Iampietro received her juris doctorate from Western New England University School of Law in 2021 as a part-time student, while working full time in commercial and residential real estate as a paralegal at local firms. As a paralegal, she gained experience in all aspects of the real-estate process from inception through closing. She received her bachelor’s degree in legal studies and a certificate of advanced paralegal studies from Bay Path University in 2016.