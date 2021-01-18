Lunch and Learn Event to Tackle ‘How to Pay for Your Healthcare as You Get Older’

LONGMEADOW — The monthly virtual Lunch and Learn series at Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence announced that attorney Michael Hooker, an elder-law and estate-planning specialist, will talk about planning for and paying for elder care on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Hooker’s law practice is focused solely on elder law; he is a frequent public speaker and has written extensively on topics of elder law and planning for care.

“How to Pay for Your Healthcare as You Get Older” will be presented from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. and followed at 11:15 a.m. by a question-and-answer session and a raffle. A welcome and virtual tour will precede the presentation at 10 a.m.

RSVP to Christina Tuohey at (413) 567-6212 or [email protected]. A confirmation and Zoom invite will be e-mailed to attendees prior to the meeting.