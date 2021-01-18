HCC Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series Returns Jan. 27

HOLYOKE — Luz Lopez, executive director of MetroCare of Springfield, and Annamarie Golden, director of Community Relations for Baystate Health, will be the featured presenters on Wednesday, Jan. 27, for the first Holyoke Community College (HCC) Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series of 2021.

The spring Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. over Zoom on the last Wednesdays of January, February, March, April, and May.

Once a month, participants will join a group of women leaders to discuss current issues and ideas to help their leadership development. They will also have the opportunity to form a supportive network of women leaders to help navigate their careers.

The theme of the first session is “Compassion Fatigue.”

“I think many of us are feeling exhausted from all the work and life adjustments we’ve had to make in 2020,” said Michele Cabral, HCC’s executive director of Business, Corporate and Professional Development. “There couldn’t be a better time to get together with a small group of like-minded women to get feedback and professional support for the new year. Whether you’re at the beginning or middle of your career, this is a great opportunity to boost your outlook and skills.”

Each lunchtime event will feature two presenters leading discussions on different topics.

On Feb. 24: Lynn Turner, coach and business strategist with Clear Vision Alliance Inc., and Moe Belliveau, executive director of the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce, will discuss “Maintaining Power and Grace with Glass Ceilings.”

On March 31, the topic will be “Women’s Leadership from a Male Perspective,” with presenters to be determined. The topic and presenters for April 28 are also to be determined.

On May 26, Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, and Jess Roncarati-Howe, the organization’s program director, will discuss “Leading Through Change.”

Sessions cost $20 each, or $50 for the full, five-session series. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/leadership-luncheons.