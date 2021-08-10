Mark Fuller Named UMass Dartmouth Chancellor

BOSTON — Mark Fuller, who has served as interim chancellor of UMass Dartmouth since January, was named permanent chancellor. He has served in the interim capacity since January, following nine years as dean of the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management, which rose to national prominence under his leadership, and three years as UMass Amherst vice chancellor for Advancement.

“Over the last seven months, Dr. Fuller has proven himself to be a good listener, a passionate advocate, a sincere collaborator, and a strategic, common-sense decision maker,” UMass President Marty Meehan said when recommending Fuller to the UMass board of trustees. “He has been tested by the pandemic and all of the challenges it has created. He has responded with focus and grace, always keeping the well-being of students, staff, and faculty front and center. As a first-generation college student who worked his way through school, he understands the challenges today’s students face and is tireless in helping them succeed. I look forward to working with Mark to advance the UMass Dartmouth mission.”

Robert Manning, who chairs the UMass board of trustees, added that, “with his breadth and depth of experience, his perspective as a first-generation college student, and his track record of success, Mark Fuller is the ideal leader to serve as chancellor of UMass Dartmouth at this pivotal moment. Dr. Fuller will bring the stability and results-driven focus needed for UMass Dartmouth to excel on a rapidly changing higher education landscape.”

Fuller spent 12 years in the UMass system prior to being named interim chancellor in January, including nine transformative years at Isenberg, which is now ranked as the number-one public undergraduate business program in the Northeast by U.S. News & World Report. Isenberg’s online MBA program rose to the top ranking in the nation, and third in the world, according to the Financial Times. With an alumni base of 60,000 (similar to that of UMass Dartmouth), the annual giving to the Isenberg School increased from $2 million to $10 million on Fuller’s watch.

As vice chancellor for Advancement for three years, he was a key player in redesigning UMass Amherst’s Advancement activities and building greater coordination between alumni communications, engagement, and fundraising.

“I am honored by the trust that President Meehan, Chair Manning, and the board of trustees are placing in me,” Fuller said. “Over the last seven months, I have been inspired by the students, faculty, and staff of UMass Dartmouth and by the people and civic leadership of the SouthCoast. I’m excited about the spirit of collaboration, inclusion, perseverance, and innovation that I have found in confronting the challenges posed by the pandemic and in creating new cultural and economic opportunity across the region. These are qualities that are critical to sustaining an environment of learning and discovery. I look forward to making the SouthCoast my home and accelerating the work we have started for our students and the community.”

Prior to joining the UMass system, Fuller was a professor and department chair at Washington State University for nine years and began his career in academia with eight years at Baylor University. His research interests are especially relevant to today’s world, including technology-supported learning, distance education, and teamwork in technology-mediated environments. His teaching interests include executive education, leadership, information-systems strategy, e-commerce, change management, and project management.