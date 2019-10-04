Massachusetts Ranks First in Energy Efficiency for Ninth Consecutive Year

WALTHAM — For the ninth consecutive year, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) has ranked Massachusetts number one in its 2019 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard. The 13th edition of the ACEEE’s scorecard benchmarks state progress on efficiency policies and programs that save energy while benefiting the environment and promoting growth.

Energy-efficiency programs and services in Massachusetts are provided by Mass Save Sponsors, which include Berkshire Gas, Blackstone Gas Co., Cape Light Compact, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Eversource, Liberty Utilities, National Grid, and Unitil.

“Energy efficiency is a proven economic driver that also combats harmful greenhouse-gas emissions and saves customers money at home, in their business, and in the community,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “Massachusetts is a national leader and early adopter of energy efficiency, which supports the Commonwealth’s comprehensive energy and climate plans. We applaud the state’s residents and businesses, the administration, and the natural-gas and electric utilities and energy-efficiency service providers that play an important role as program administrators in achieving the number-one ranking.”

ACEEE uses data vetted by state energy officials to rank states in a variety of energy-efficiency categories, including utility and public benefits programs and policies.

The Mass Save sponsors manage energy-efficiency programs and services for customers across the state, which include energy-saving solutions, technical assistance and training, and rebates and incentives for homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, schools, municipalities, and educational programs.