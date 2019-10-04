LUSO Recognizes Community During International Credit Union Day Festivities

LUDLOW — LUSO Federal Credit Union will join credit unions around the world in celebrating International Credit Union (ICU) Day, an annual event to commemorate the credit-union movement’s impact and achievements, on Thursday, Oct. 17.

This year marks the 71st anniversary of ICU Day. To celebrate the credit union difference, LUSO invites the community to stop into its branch locations in Ludlow and Wilbraham from Oct. 15 through Oct. 19 for light refreshments.

Credit unions are not-for profit financial cooperatives that provide a viable alternative to for-profit financial institutions for millions of members in 117 countries worldwide. More than 89,000 credit unions exist globally, providing myriad financial services for their members. LUSO Federal Credit Union serves more than 8,000 members in Hampden County with branches in Ludlow and Wilbraham.

“As your local, community credit union, LUSO is committed to making a lasting difference in the towns we serve,” said Jennifer Calheno, president and CEO. “Our employees are actively involved in our in-school banking program as well as our Junior Achievement program, which fosters work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship skills, supporting over 2,000 students each year. We also sponsor and participate in local events such as the Relay for Life, Pink W.A.Y., local 5Ks, local library programs, community-wide reading programs, toy drives, and so much more.”

Since 1948, International Credit Union Day has been celebrated annual on the third Thursday of October. Each year, the event affords the opportunity to remember credit unions’ history and promote awareness of and support for the credit-union and financial-cooperative difference.