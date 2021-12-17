Massachusetts Unemployment Ticks Up Slightly in November

BOSTON — The state’s November total unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.4%, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 16,800 jobs in November. This follows last month’s revised gain of 26,400 jobs. The largest over-the-month private-sector job gains were in leisure and hospitality; professional, scientific, and business services; and educational and health services. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts has gained 519,500 jobs.

From November 2020 to November 2021, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 196,000 jobs. The largest over-the-year gains occurred in leisure and hospitality; professional, scientific, and business services; and education and health services.

The November unemployment rate was 1.2% above the national rate of 4.2% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force increased by 14,100 from 3,726,300 in October, as 8,200 more residents were employed, and 5,900 more residents were unemployed over the month.

Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 3.0%.

The state’s labor-force participation rate — the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks — was up three-tenths of a percentage point at 66.3%. Compared to November 2020, the labor-force participation rate is up 0.4%.