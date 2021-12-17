SSO Begins Search for New Interim Director as John Anz Accepts New Position

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) board announced that interim Executive Director John Anz, who formerly served as Development director, will be accepting another position outside of the SSO. Concurrently, the board has begun the process of identifying and hiring a new interim leader for the organization. The SSO management committee will serve as the committee to conduct the search process.

Tony Falcetti, in his role as committee chair, noted that “the SSO management committee has been tasked with the responsibility to organize a search for a new interim leader for the organization during this period of transition. While the SSO remains at a crossroads due to the absence of a labor agreement with the musicians’ union, we believe it is in the best interest for the future health of the organization to identify new interim leadership, and that process has already begun.”

Falcetti said there was no timetable for the search process. The board is also hopeful that a new labor agreement can be reached so that planning for a sustainable future for SSO can be charted.

Anz said the announcement about his new position will be shared at a later date in order to allow the hiring organization to inform internal staff and related constituencies.

“John served the Springfield Symphony Orchestra admirably as Development director, and we are particularly grateful for the leadership he provided in the interim executive director position, which was difficult given the current stalemate with the union,” Falcetti said. “We wish him well in his new endeavor and are thankful for all of his efforts on behalf of the organization.”

Anz added that “it has been my great pleasure and privilege to be a part of this important cultural partner in our community these past few years. Despite the many recent challenges we have faced, I have complete confidence in the current leadership of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. I look forward to the SSO’s triumphant return to the concert stage and continuing to be a patron and supporter now and in the years to come.”