MCLA Education Department Offers MTEL Prep Courses

NORTH ADAMS — Anyone interested in obtaining teacher licensure in Massachusetts is invited to register for MCLA’s Massachusetts Test for Educator Licensure (MTEL) preparation courses, which will be held online on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13. The classes will cover “Communications and Literacy” from 9 a.m. to noon and “Foundations of Reading” from 1 to 4 p.m.

Each semester, the college’s Education Department offers classes to prepare students for the MTEL. Each class will focus on a specific test and be taught by instructors knowledgeable in both the content/skill area and the test. Passing the MTEL is a requirement for teacher licensure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The cost is $50 per course for non-MCLA students. Register online at mcla.edu/mtelprep, email [email protected], or call (413) 662-5575 for more information.