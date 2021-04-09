MCLA to Present Virtual Info Session on Continuing Education, Graduate Programs

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session on Tuesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. This information session will offer details about the college’s MBA program, graduate certificate in business administration, master of education program, teacher licensure programs, administrative licensure, Leadership Academy, and bachelor’s-degree completion programs.

Community members seeking to advance their educational credentials by attaining a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or educator license to become a teacher, principal, or superintendent are encouraged to attend. This information session is free and open to the public, and representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.

For more information or to register, click here. Learn more about MCLA DGCE’s programming and how to apply at www.mcla.edu.