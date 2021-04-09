Greg Landry joins Freedom Credit Union’s Mortgage Loan Origination Team

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union recently welcomed Greg Landry as a mortgage loan originator in its West Springfield branch.

“We’re delighted to have Greg on our lending team,” Vice President and Chief Loan Officer Jeffrey Smith said. “In a way, it’s like he’s coming home, as he previously worked at West Springfield Federal Credit Union before it merged with Freedom in 2019. He has a long history in this community and is the perfect person to help our members in the area become homeowners.”

A graduate of Framingham State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Landry has worked as a mortgage and home-equity loan originator for more than 24 years.

“I was born and raised in West Springfield and have lived in Hampden County for most of my life,” Landry said. “In addition, I’ve been a member of Freedom Credit Union for more than 30 years. That means I understand and love this city and this region, and I’m excited to be able to help others establish roots in our community.”

Mortgage loan originators help homebuyers understand their mortgage options and assist with free pre-qualifications and every step of the application process through closing. They also work with members who wish to refinance or take advantage of their home equity with a line of credit or fixed-rate home-equity loan.