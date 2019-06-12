Family Business Center Dinner Forum to Tackle Conflict Resolution

HOLYOKE — The Family Business Center (FBC) of Pioneer Valley will host a dinner forum on Tuesday, June 18 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

Amy Gallo, contributing editor at Harvard Business Review and author of HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict, will talk about conflict resolution, combining management research and practical insights to help attendees confidently navigate conflicts at work (and home) using emotional intelligence. The event will include networking and hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, and Gallo’s 90-minute presentation.

FBC members, strategic partners, and their guests may attend for no charge, while interested community members can pay $80 to get a taste of what the FBC offers for professional-development programming. For more information and to register, click here. The last day to register is Friday, June 14. The first 80 companies to register will receive a free copy of HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict.