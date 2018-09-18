MGM Springfield Generates Almost $9.5 Million in Gaming Revenue in First Nine Days

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that MGM Springfield generated $9,456,976.90 in gross gaming revenue between Aug. 23 and Aug. 31, its first week of operation.

Slot machines generated $7,347,491.15 in revenues, while table games generated $2,109,485.75. Of that, or $2,364,244.23, will go to the state in taxes.

The Gaming Commission also reported that the Plainridge Park Casino, a slots-only facility operated by Penn National Gaming, generated $15,380,183.28 in gross gaming revenue in August, and $7,536,289.81 in tax revenue.

MGM Springfield is taxed by the state on 25% of its gross gaming revenue. Under its host-community agreement, MGM pays the city of Springfield $17.6 million annually in lieu of taxes.