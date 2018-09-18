USI Insurance Services Acquires the Gaudreau Group

WILBRAHAM — USI Insurance Services (USI), a world leader in insurance brokerage and risk management, announced the acquisition of the Gaudreau Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1921, the Gaudreau Group is a commercial-insurance, employee-benefits, personal-risk, and financial-services firm insuring more than 6,000 businesses and families across 14 states. Jules Gaudreau, company president, represents the third generation of the Gaudreau family to lead the company. He will join USI’s New England regional management team as president of the company’s Springfield office.

“We are excited to welcome the clients and experienced professionals from the Gaudreau Group to the USI family,” said Joseph Fico, USI New England’s regional CEO. “By joining together as one, we look forward to continuing Gaudreau’s long-standing tradition of providing superior service to clients through the USI ONE Advantage, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk-management and employee-benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”

Added Gaudreau, “joining USI marks an exciting milestone for our company. USI is an established leader in the risk-management, insurance-brokerage, and consulting market, known for their best-in-class solutions, including proprietary analytics, local and national resources, and team-based planning. This partnership will not only sustain, but strengthen our long-standing reputation for delivering superior solutions, expertise, and service to our clients in the New England region and beyond.”