Monson Savings Bank Asks Community to Vote for Their Favorite Nonprofits

MONSON — With the season of giving right around the corner, Monson Savings Bank (MSB) is reaching out to the public and requesting they submit their votes for the bank’s 2022 Community Giving Initiative.

For more than a decade, MSB has been seeking the help of the community to plan the bank’s community-giving activities by inviting members of the community to vote for the organizations they would like the bank to support during the upcoming year. Everyone is welcome to participate and can cast their vote online by clicking here.

Voters may provide the names of up to three organizations they would like the bank to donate to in 2022. The only requirements are that the organizations be designated a nonprofit and that the organizations provide services within the bank’s geography. To be fair, the bank is requesting that each person vote only one time for their three organizations. Voting ends on Friday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.

Monson Savings Bank pledges to support the top 10 organizations that receive the most votes. The 10 organizations will be announced by mid-January, and donations will then be distributed.

Visitors to the voting page can also view a compiled list of organizations the bank has supported in years past, as well as previously nominated organizations.

“We are excited to open up voting for our 2022 Community Giving Initiative. Every year, we get such an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community members,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Monson Savings Bank donates thousands of dollars to support the members of our communities. By holding a vote and gathering input from locals, we can ensure that the communities’ most beloved charitable organizations will be supported. It is a fantastic tradition that we are proud to continue year after year.”