Monson Savings Bank Plans 150th Anniversary Celebrations

MONSON — As it gets ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary, Monson Savings Bank (MSB) announced ways it is sharing the celebration with customers, employees, residents, local businesses, nonprofits, and the entire community.

Monson Savings Bank’s anniversary pmarks 150 years of helping consumers and businesses reach their financial goals, supporting local nonprofits, and contributing to the overall progress of the local area. Additionally, the anniversary commemorates 150 years of MSB being a true mutual, independent bank — one of few left in Massachusetts to not merge and remain mutually independent over the past century and a half.

“All of us at Monson Savings Bank are incredibly proud of achieving 150 years of being a trusted, local, community bank,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of the institution. “We have worked hard to remain mutually independent, free of mergers, and it is elating to reach this milestone and celebrate our 150th anniversary with everyone.

“Without our dedicated team members and the support of our customers and communities over the years, this would not be possible. We are eternally grateful,” he added. “Now we are ready to celebrate, and then serve the local area for another 150 years.”

To officially kick off the 150th anniversary plans, Monson Savings Bank team members will join together at a “Cheers to 150 Years” event on Saturday, March 19. Then, March 28 through April 2, the bank will celebrate with its customers, local businesses, and communities during its 150th Anniversary Week celebrations. All those who visit a branch, whether through the front door or through drive-up, will be welcomed with a planned schedule of excitement throughout the week.

As a throwback to the Monson Savings Bank grand reopening event in 1966, the bank will also have ‘then and now’ grand-prize drawings, with winners being announced at the culmination of Anniversary Week.

To extend the festivities, each month from March through December, MSB customers will be automatically entered for a chance to win a monthly $150 cash prize. At the end of the month, a winner will be drawn and announced.

To further commemorate the anniversary and accomplishments of the bank, MSB will unveil a historical plaque at both the original bank building at Main and State streets and at the current Monson branch. At the unveiling ceremony, team members will fill a time capsule with mementos, artifacts, and reminders of the year 2022. The capsule will be buried at the Monson branch during the ceremony and will be excavated at the bank’s 175th anniversary in 2047.

To learn more about the anniversary, the bank’s historical timeline, and a full schedule of events, visit www.monsonsavings.bank/anniversary.

To further honor the 150th anniversary, the bank is pledging to show extra support to nonprofits and have an extra level of community participation throughout the year. This will be in addition to the typical nonprofit support and community participation MSB offers each year.

For example, Monson Savings Bank will launch a Build a Bike Campaign, purchasing more than $15,000 worth of children’s bicycles and helmets from the Family Bicycle Shop in East Longmeadow. Bank team members will then partner with five local nonprofits — YMCA of Greater Springfield, YWCA of Western Massachusetts, I Found Light Against All Odds, Educare Springfield, and the South End Community Center — to assemble the bikes for local children.

The bank will be a major sponsor of Spirit of Springfield’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast taking place on Saturday, May 14, as well as hosting its annual Shred Days and supporting various other large-scale community events throughout the year.