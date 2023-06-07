Monson Savings Bank Promotes Catherine Rioux to Commercial Loan Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank (MSB) announced the recent promotion of Catherine Rioux to commercial loan officer. She will continue to be based out of the Monson Savings Bank Loan & Operations Center, located at 75 Post Office Park in Wilbraham.

“We are all very grateful to have Catherine on our team here at Monson Savings Bank,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “During her time at the bank, Catherine has demonstrated a true commitment in every role she has held. She has helped our customers and fellow employees achieve success. She has assisted many business owners with achieving their financial goals, and I know she will continue to do this in her new position. We are all looking forward to seeing Catherine’s future successes.”

Rioux enjoys being involved in the local communities. She is a member of the Monson High School scholarship committee and supports local organizations, serving as a board member for I Found Light Against All Odds and volunteering for St. Patrick’s Church.

She is a graduate of Western New England University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Additionally, she is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies and the Springfield Regional Chamber Leadership Institute.

Rioux has worked in many departments of the bank. In 2006, she started her career in banking as a high-school intern in MSB’s Human Resources department. She later accepted a position as a receptionist, then moved to the Retail Banking department shortly after. In 2013, she joined the Residential Lending department as a residential loan servicer. In early 2015, she accepted a position in the Commercial department as a commercial loan servicer. She thrived in this department and would go on to become a junior credit analyst before being promoted to credit analyst and then commercial portfolio manager. Prior to her most recent promotion, she served as commercial portfolio officer.

As a Commercial Loan Officer with more than 16 years of banking experience, Rioux will be working to help borrowers secure financing for their business. She will be assisting throughout the entire lending process, from origination to closing and beyond.

“I am thankful for all the career opportunities that I have had throughout my time with Monson Savings Bank,” Rioux said. “In my new position, I am very much looking forward to developing and enhancing relationships with individuals and businesses in the local communities that we serve. I am excited to continue to grow with Monson Savings.”