New Branch Manager Joins Greenfield Cooperative Bank

GREENFIELD — Michael E. Tucker, President & CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, announced today that Courtney Huxley has joined the bank as the future Branch Manager of our new South Hadley location.

“Courtney has more than 15 years of banking experience,” said Tucker. “Most recently, she was the branch manager at another bank in Northampton. Prior, she was, coincidently, the branch manager at a bank in South Hadley, which we purchased and are scheduled to open in January 2020.

Huxley has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island. She was awarded for her community involvement in 2018 by the Massachusetts Market President’s Office.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank and its Northampton Cooperative division have been in business since 1869 and has $656.5 million in assets and $77.9 million in capital. GCB operates in 10 branch locations with almost 100 employees.