Nicole Domnarski Becomes Financial Advisor with FSB Financial Group

FLORENCE — FSB Financial Group, the investment division of Florence Bank, announced that Nicole Domnarski, after working two years as an assistant financial advisor, has transitioned to financial advisor.

Domnarski began her career in the financial-services industry 24 years ago and has been employed by FSB Financial Group for the past 10 years, helping advisors protect and preserve clients’ wealth. As a financial advisor, she will work directly with individuals and business owners to develop strategic, long-term financial plans to help customers achieve their financial goals and objectives.

Domnarski is a graduate of Springfield Technical Community College and is a chartered retirement planning counselor certified by the College for Financial Planning. She is an investment advisor representative with Commonwealth Financial Network, and holds Series 6, 7, 31, 63, and 65 registrations. She is also licensed to sell both life and health insurance.

“I am pleased to congratulate Nikki on her accomplishment,” said Kevin Day, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “I know she will ensure that every FSB Financial Group client receives the highest degree of service and best possible investment advice in the Pioneer Valley.”