Live Music Returns to MGM Springfield with Free Music Fridays Concert Series

SPRINGFIELD — Live music will returns to MGM Springfield with the new Free Music Fridays Concert Series. Every Friday from June 4 to Sept. 3, some of the area’s most popular rock bands will perform on the Plaza at MGM Springfield starting at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Kicking off the 2021 series is FAT featuring Peter Newland. Additional local favorites such as Trailer Trash, Darik and the Funbags, and Michelle Brooks-Thompson, among others, are scheduled to perform throughout the summer.

“MGM Springfield is known for its diverse outdoor programming with a focus on entertaining guests and bringing the community together,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield’s president and chief operating officer. “We look forward to welcoming guests, as well as members of the Springfield community, every weekend this summer with an evening of music and fun. The revitalization of the downtown community continues to be a priority for our team, and we can’t wait to host guests on the Plaza for the first time in more than a year.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added that “I am very happy to see the return of live music with Free Music Fridays at our world-renowned MGM Springfield. As we continue with the transitioning of a phased reopening of our city and the Commonwealth, it is exciting to see that MGM Springfield is bringing back this vibrant and festive event of live music to downtown Springfield. I want to thank MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and his leadership team for their continued commitment and investment in our city and I am looking forward to celebrating the return of these musical events once again.”

The Plaza Bar will reopen for Free Music Fridays, offering summer cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, among other options. Guests also can enjoy MGM Springfield’s diverse food and beverage offerings before or after the concerts, with options including the Chandler Steakhouse, Tap Sports Bar, and Southend Market venues including Bill’s Diner, Jack’s Lobster Shack, Wicked Noodle, and Hearth Grill.

“I am so proud of our community and the efforts we’ve all taken to get to this point,” said Chris Russell, executive director of the Springfield BID. “As we continue along this positive path, we’re very excited to see people return to doing the things they love in downtown Springfield. Thank you, MGM Springfield, for bringing concerts back to the city.”

For additional details on the Free Music Fridays Concert Series, including lineup updates, visit mgmspringfield.com.