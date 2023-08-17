Nominations Open for Springfield Regional Chamber’s Super 60

SPRINGFIELD — Nominations are now open for the Springfield Regional Chamber’s 2023 Super 60 event. This year, Super 60 is reimagined and expanded with newly configured categories, providing an opportunity to honor more deserving businesses and nonprofit organizations within the Greater Springfield region.

Super 60 seeks to recognize and celebrate businesses that have achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions to the region, as well as nonprofit organizations that have displayed selfless dedication to serving the community through exceptional programming and support.

Carol Campbell, president and CEO of Chicopee Industrial Contractors, reflected on the company’s 2022 Super 60 wins, noting that, “in the face of the worst pandemic and an unpredictable business cycle, our company not only survived but emerged stronger and better than ever before. Winning in two Super 60 categories was a truly special moment, celebrating our resilience and success during such a difficult time.

“Being recognized by your peers is the greatest honor, and certainly, as a marketing tool, it increased exposure,” Campbell added. “It has amplified our reputation and credibility in the industry, opening doors to new opportunities and partnerships. The recognition has undoubtedly played a crucial role in our continued success.”

The Super 60 2023 categories are:

• Revenue Award, recognizing companies for total revenue in the latest fiscal year;

• Growth Award, recognizing companies for revenue growth over a consecutive three-year period;

• Start-Up Award, recognizing companies that have been in business for five years or less and have achieved revenue growth over a full three-year period;

• Non-Profit Award, recognizing nonprofit organizations based on the percentage of their total spending dedicated to programs; and

• Give Back Award, recognizing companies that give back to the community, emphasizing the impact of their charitable work and employee engagement in their efforts.

“We are thrilled about this year’s Super 60 event,” said Diana Szynal, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber. “The expanded categories allow us to celebrate the incredible diversity and innovation within our business community. As we continue to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic, we believe it’s more important than ever to shine a spotlight on the achievements and resilience of our local businesses and nonprofits. I encourage everyone to submit their nominations as soon as possible.”

Interested businesses and nonprofits can submit their nominations until Friday, Sept. 8, and the Super 60 luncheon will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the MassMutual Center.

The Super 60 luncheon attracts more than 500 business leaders each year. Super 60 sponsorships are now available. For information, call (413) 755-1309 or email Szynal at [email protected]. Click here for full eligibility guidelines and to submit a nomination.