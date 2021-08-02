Non-stop Flights to Columbus, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh Launch at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that Bradley International Airport has launched new, non-stop service to Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va; and Pittsburgh with Breeze Airways. These three launches follow the airline’s recent debut at Bradley and its inaugural non-stop service to Charleston, S.C.

“We are incredibly honored to have welcomed Breeze Airways to Bradley International Airport this spring and to now have all four of its new non-stop routes officially launched,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “All four destinations are new destinations, offering affordable access and added convenience for our passenger base. I thank Breeze Airways for recognizing Bradley International Airport’s vitality in their inaugural network and look forward to strengthening our promising partnership.”

The new non-stops will operate on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday on single-class Embraer aircraft with a two-by-two seat configuration. Flights are available for booking at www.flybreeze.com.