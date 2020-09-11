Top Banner

Daily News

Norcom Mortgage Welcomes April Healey

By 70

AVON, Conn. — Norcom Mortgage announced the addition of one of Franklin County’s top mortgage originators, April Healey.

Healey has consistently been ranked in the top three of Banker & Tradesman’s monthly list of mortgage originators in Franklin County.

“We are excited to add Ms. Healey to our mortgage-lending team,” Executive Vice President James Morin said. “Her vast knowledge of the various mortgage products allows her to provide more options to customers.”

Miranda Ronke-Czarniecki, loan manager, added that “April has a reputation for finding solutions for her customers. She is an invaluable resource for consumers.”

Prior to becoming a mortgage officer in 2012, Healey was a real-estate agent for 12 years. Her experience as a real-estate agent and understanding of the process from beginning to end has helped to make her a better mortgage officer.

“My experience as a real-estate agent has proven useful as a mortgage officer,” Healey said. “There are many moving parts that have the potential to complicate a real-estate transaction. I know what questions to ask my customers and their agents to ensure the mortgage approvals are seamless. My number-one goal is my customer’s number-one goal.”

Tags:

Related Posts

GreatHorse Named Northeast Region Golf Course of the Year

By

Greater Easthampton Chamber to Roll Out Gift Card Guide

By

Paragus Among ICIC and Fortune’s Inner City 100 Winners

By