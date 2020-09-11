Norcom Mortgage Welcomes April Healey

AVON, Conn. — Norcom Mortgage announced the addition of one of Franklin County’s top mortgage originators, April Healey.

Healey has consistently been ranked in the top three of Banker & Tradesman’s monthly list of mortgage originators in Franklin County.

“We are excited to add Ms. Healey to our mortgage-lending team,” Executive Vice President James Morin said. “Her vast knowledge of the various mortgage products allows her to provide more options to customers.”

Miranda Ronke-Czarniecki, loan manager, added that “April has a reputation for finding solutions for her customers. She is an invaluable resource for consumers.”

Prior to becoming a mortgage officer in 2012, Healey was a real-estate agent for 12 years. Her experience as a real-estate agent and understanding of the process from beginning to end has helped to make her a better mortgage officer.

“My experience as a real-estate agent has proven useful as a mortgage officer,” Healey said. “There are many moving parts that have the potential to complicate a real-estate transaction. I know what questions to ask my customers and their agents to ensure the mortgage approvals are seamless. My number-one goal is my customer’s number-one goal.”