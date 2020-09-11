River East School-to-Career Announces New Partnership Director

PALMER — River East School-to-Career Inc. (RESTC) announced the appointment of Amy Scribner as its new partnership director. She replaces Loretta Dansereau, who retired in August after more than 16 years of service to the organization.

River East School-to-Career is a business and education partnership under the MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The organization’s mission is to help students gain work experience, build employability skills, and explore career options to prepare them for their future careers.

“Amy’s experience, as well as her passion for our organization, is why we truly believe she is the right person to lead the organization into the future,” said Dodie Carpentier, president of the board of directors. “She will serve well in filling the very big shoes of Loretta, who brought our organization and initiatives to a higher level during her tenure at River East School-to-Career.”

Throughout her career, Scribner has worked in banking, marketing, and education, and has served in various roles at RESTC since 2010, volunteering, serving on the executive committee, and taking on the role of business development. Scribner holds a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from UMass Amherst and a master’s degree in leadership and negotiation from Bay Path University.

“I am honored to join River East School-to-Career and begin to collaborate with the career facilitators to help students make informed decisions regarding their education and career goals through work-based learning/internship opportunities, co-op placements, career days, and work-readiness workshops,” Scribner said. “I also look forward to bringing together students, businesses, and organizations in Hampden and Hampshire counties and providing the opportunity to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills they’ll need to secure their futures and the futures of the communities in which they live.”