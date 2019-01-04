North Brookfield Savings Bank Thanks Community for Toy Donations

NORTH BROOKFIELD — As 2019 commences, North Brookfield Savings Bank looks back at the past year to reflect on the efforts made to give back to the communities it serves. Like many years before, the bank reports, 2018 was an excellent year that ended with the overwhelming success of the annual toy drive, during which the bank accepted thousands of donations of new and unwrapped toys and collected monetary donations in jars at its branch locations.

This year’s donations from community members included several impressive items, such as bicycles, oversized stuffed animals, large toy trucks and vehicles, as well as various board games, puzzles, trucks, crafts, and toys. All toys collected were donated to local toy programs in each community to ensure that local children in need were able to receive holiday presents. In addition, North Brookfield Savings Bank donated $1,750 to the local toy programs.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with this overwhelming fundraiser turnout. On behalf of all of us at North Brookfield Savings Bank, I want to say ‘thank you’ to all of the generous community members, customers, and North Brookfield Savings Bank employees who donated this holiday season to our toy drive,” said bank President and CEO Donna Boulanger. “The holiday season was filled with joy for many children because of your kindness.”

Partnering organizations include the North Brookfield Police Assoc. Toys for Joy Program, the East Brookfield Toys for Joy Program, the West Brookfield Police Assoc. Holiday Toy Program, the Ware Police Department Christmas for Kids Program, the Belchertown Firefighters Assoc. Adopt-a-Family Program, and the Palmer Lions Club Holiday Toy Program.