Pathlight Hires Kayombo Kamawu as Vice President of Residential Supports

SPRINGFIELD — Kayombo Kamawu, a longtime administrator and advocate in the human-services field, was recently tapped by Pathlight to join its leadership team as vice president of Residential Supports.

Pathlight, established in 1952, is a pioneer in services for children, teens, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the four counties of Western Mass.

Prior to joining Pathlight, Kamawu served as vice president of Adult Services at the Kennedy-Donovan Center, where he was responsible for residential, day, and community Services, including shared living, family-support centers, and individual/supported living. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer and management information systems.

“We are thrilled to have Kayombo join Pathlight as we look forward to a post-COVID era,” said Ruth Banta, executive director. “His deep experience supporting people with disabilities makes him a key addition to our talented team.”

Kamawu has also served in various leadership capacities in community-based day supports, employment, and day habilitation service lines. He prides himself in developing strong teams and enjoys the hands-on experience gathered while working with those teams.

“Pathlight is a forward-thinking leader in this industry, and being a part of the team is a privilege,” he said. “I see this opportunity as a way to contribute to Pathlight’s greater mission: helping everyone, of all abilities, reach their full potential. I hope to sprinkle some of my out-of-the-box thinking on an already-solid foundation.”