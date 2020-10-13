People on the Move

Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) announced the recent promotions of Logan Anderson, Jessica Duffy, Michelle Ozdarski, Mary Pomeroy, Jocelyn Walsh, and Anna Zadworny. Anderson been promoted to Customer Service Call Center representative. In her new position, she will work in the GSB Call Center, assisting customers with a wide range of account services, tracking voice mails, and returning phone calls. In addition, she will also work as one of the video tellers for the bank’s network of Teller Connect ATMs, which are ATM machines that provide teller service via a live video feed at select GSB locations in Franklin and Hampshire counties. Logan first joined Greenfield Savings Bank as a teller in September 2018. She is a 2017 graduate of Pioneer Valley Regional School. She has been an active volunteer at community events, including the Great Falls Festival in Turners Falls, the Relay for Life in Greenfield, and the Franklin County Fair. Duffy has been promoted to assistant office manager of the GSB South Deerfield Office. In addition to supervising the daily activities of the office and staff, she will also concentrate on business development and assist customers with a full range of banking services. Duffy first joined Greenfield Savings Bank in January 2017 as a teller and was previously promoted to the position of super banker. She has an associate degree in accounting from Greenfield Community College and is currently working on a degree at the Center for Financial Training. Ozdarski has been promoted to senior Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering investigator and fraud analyst, responsible for monitoring, reviewing, researching, and analyzing transactions for potential money laundering or other illegal activity, such as terrorism financing and tax evasion. She is responsible for assisting customers with identity theft and other fraud-related issues. Ozdarski joined GSB in 1999 as a teller and the next year became the teller trainer. In 2008 she became the senior Operations specialist and recently held the title of BSA/ID theft manager. She earned an associate degree from Greenfield Community College in 1998. Pomeroy has been promoted to office manager of the Greenfield and the Shelburne Falls offices. As the office manager, she oversees the operations of both offices and staff development. In addition, she also works with customers on all aspects of their banking and lending needs, including mortgage origination. She first joined GSB in March 2019 as the assistant office manager of the main office in Greenfield. She most recently was the office manager of the Shelburne Falls office. Pomeroy has earned diplomas in consumer lending, general financial services, and advanced financial services, as well as certificates in introduction to financial services and credit analysis and consumer lending from the Center for Financial Training. She is currently enrolled in Cambridge College, working toward an associate degree in business administration. Walsh has been appointed assistant office manager of the GSB Shelburne Falls office. In her new position, she will oversee day-to-day office operations and assist customers with a full range of account and banking services. She first joined Greenfield Savings Bank in December 2015, starting as a teller in Shelburne Falls Office and later was promoted to a super banker at the Hadley Office. In 2019, she was promoted to assistant manager of the Hadley Office. Walsh has been a volunteer at a wide range of community events, including the WGBY Hadley Asparagus Festival, Shelburne Falls Moonlight Magic, and the Great Falls Festival. Zadworny has been promoted to assistant vice president and training and staffing manager. In her new position, she will be responsible for facilitating one-on-one and classroom training for employees with a focus on enhancing employee development, including product knowledge, internal systems training, and compliance course oversight. She will also be responsible for maintaining appropriate levels of staffing in all offices and will assist in maintaining vendor relationships, record keeping, and training budget oversight. In addition, she coordinates and oversees the external audit process. Zadworny joined GSB in 2012 as manager of its Northampton office. In 2016, she was promoted to office manager of the South Deerfield office, and in 2019, she was promoted to assistant vice president and office manager of the Greenfield office. She earned an associate degree in business management from Holyoke Community College and is currently pursuing a business management degree with a minor in leadership from Bay Path University. She graduated with honors from Babson College in the financial studies program. She serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County and as assistant treasurer of the Salvation Army of Hampshire County, and also volunteers for United Way of Hampshire County.

•••••

Bacon Wilson announced that attorney Michael Locke has joined the firm as an associate and a member of the real-estate team, focusing on matters of land use, planning, and zoning. Prior to joining Bacon Wilson, Locke served as a clerk in both the Massachusetts Superior Court and the Massachusetts Court of Appeals. He earned his juris doctor magna cum laude from New England Law School in 2018, and his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from UMass Amherst in 2015. He will be practicing primarily from Bacon Wilson’s Amherst location, working with real-estate and business clients throughout the Commonwealth.

•••••

Chris St. Martin, an associate at Bulkley Richardson, was named a 2021 up-and-coming lawyer by Best Lawyers in its new “Ones to Watch” category. This honor is given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers, recognizing them for outstanding professional excellence in private practice. St. Martin joined Bulkley Richardson in 2019 and is an associate in the firm’s litigation department.

•••••

The board of trustees at Elms College has appointed three prominent figures — Kristin Ferriter Hagan, Carolyn Jacobs, and Paul Marchese — to serve on the board. Hagan graduated from Elms College in 1996, earning her bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in psychology. Most recently, she served as director of Development for St. Mary’s Parish School in Westfield. In that position, she was responsible for all major-gift fundraising, grant writing, event planning, and community outreach. Jacobs is a social-work professor, spiritual director, and was Elms College’s 2017 commencement speaker. She is a dean emerita of the Smith College School of Social Work, where she taught for 35 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University, her master’s degree in social work from San Diego State University, and her doctorate from the Heller School of Brandeis University, and also received training as a spiritual director from the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Mind & Life Institute in Charlottesville, Va. Jacobs previously served on the Elms board of trustees from 2009 to 2018. Marchese is executive vice president of Business Development and Relationship Management at St. Germain Investment Management and has more than 35 years of experience in private banking, investment management, and financial planning. Prior to his tenure at St. Germain, he was vice president of Business Development for private banking at FleetBoston Financial Corp. He currently serves as vice chair of the board of trustees for both Mercy Medical Center and Mason Wright Foundation. He is a board member of Stanley Park of Westfield, Glenmeadow, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. He also serves on the finance committees of Trinity Health Of New England and Pathlight. Marchese holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Georgetown University and an MBA in marketing from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

•••••

The Children’s Study Home (CSH) announced the appointment of William Dávila as its new executive director. He brings 25 years of experience in nonprofit management and social services as a practitioner, manager, and senior-level administrator and executive, including his tenure as deputy executive director of CSH from 2006 to 2011. He has extensive experience managing and overseeing residential programs, special-education private schools, foster care, outpatient clinics, and various case-management programs serving children and families. He currently serves on the boards of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, New England Public Media, and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming & Health. He obtained his bachelor’s degree at UMass Amherst, his master’s degree in social work at Boston College, and his doctorate of education at the University of Hartford. He is also a licensed social worker in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.