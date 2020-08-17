PeoplesBank Appoints Scott Ganhao Ludlow Banking Center Manager

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank announced the appointment of Scott Ganhao as the manager of its new banking center located at 450 Center St. in Ludlow. He has more than 13 years of financial services and banking experience. In his new position, Ganhao will aim to ensure the banking center meets and exceeds service and sales goals, provides excellent customer service, operates according to all bank policies and procedures, and serves as a leader within the community.

“We are excited to have Scott lead our new Ludlow team,” said Aleda De Maria, senior vice president of Retail and Operations at PeoplesBank. “With his strong connections to the community, he has been instrumental in helping us open our newest banking center and introducing customers to our innovative banking technology.”

Ganhao earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western New England University. He is the president of the Our Lady of Fatima Preservation Society and a member of the board of directors of the Wilbraham Rotary Memorial Foundation Inc. and the Lusitania Institute. He is a member of the Wilbraham-Hampden Rotary Club and has served as chairman of the Our Lady of Fatima finance committee, president of the Our Lady of Fatima Parish council committee, and director of the Our Lady of Fatima Festa committee. He is fluent in spoken Portuguese.