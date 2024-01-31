Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

United in Support

bankESB and its employees recently donated $50,000 to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region. Employees pledged nearly $23,000 of their own funds in the United Way workplace campaign, which was combined with the bank’s dollar-for-dollar match and additional corporate contribution.

International Partnerships

Hubert Benitez, president of American International College (AIC), took center stage at the sixth annual International Conference of the Occupational Therapy Assoc. of Morocco on Jan. 6 in Kenitra, Morocco. The conference recognized Benitez with the 2024 Leadership Excellence Award. In his keynote speech, titled “The Role of Higher Education Leadership in Creating Innovative, Entrepreneurial, Diverse, and Interdisciplinary Environments,” Benitez emphasized how international partnerships in higher education play a crucial role in bringing people from different countries and cultures together.

Distinctive Performance

Mercy Medical Center’s Family Life Center has been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. To earn this designation, a facility must deliver quality care safely and cost-effectively. Designated facilities demonstrate higher-quality care compared to non-Blue Distinction Center facilities, with overall average rates of 26% fewer episiotomies, 60% fewer elective deliveries, and 17% fewer cesarean births, as well as an average savings of 21% for maternity care.