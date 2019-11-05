Pinups for Pitbulls to Host Fundraising Party on Dec. 7

SOUTH HADLEY — The Massachusetts chapter of Pinups for Pitbulls, an international not-for-profit organization, announced an upcoming fundraising event to be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Abandoned Building Brewery in Easthampton.

The “Calendars, Cheers & Beer” party will feature an opportunity for guests to have their 2020 calendar autographed by calendar model and South Hadley native Bryn Nowell. The event will also feature a dogs-and-Santa photo shoot, provided by Julie Ann Blonaisz Photography, along with raffles and merchandise sales.

Pinups for Pitbulls — an organization that aims to do away with breed-specific legislation, among other goals — has published its annual fundraising calendar for the past 15 years. Featuring pinup-style hair, makeup, and clothing and a varying annual theme, calendar models include individuals and dog models who have been selected through an extensive application process. The 2020 calendar’s theme is “Fantastic Time Travel Adventures,” which includes iconic styles from the past and a glimpse into potential future styles.

The calendar release party is free to attend, and guests should be age 21 and older. There is a $10 suggested donation for dog photos with Santa.