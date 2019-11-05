State Higher Education Chief to Visit Holyoke Community College Today

HOLYOKE — Carlos Santiago, commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, will visit Holyoke Community College (HCC) today, Nov. 5, and lead a discussion with faculty and staff about equity in higher education.

Santiago’s talk will run from 2 to 3 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room in HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

“Enrollment, retention, and equity are critical to student success,” said HCC president Christina Royal. “We are very happy that Commissioner Santiago will be joining us to talk about these very important topics, which are critical components of HCC’s strategic plan.”