Real-estate Sales Licensing Course to Begin on Feb. 20

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will sponsor a 40-hour, 14-class sales licensing course to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate salesperson license exam. The course will be completed on Monday, March 25. Tuition costs $400 and includes the book and materials.

The course curriculum includes property rights, ownership, condos, land use, contracts, deeds, financing, mortgages, real-estate brokerage, appraisal, fair housing, consumer protection, Massachusetts license law, and more. Classes meet Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the association office, 221 Industry Ave., Springfield.

For an application, contact Joanne Leblond at (413) 785-1328 or [email protected] or visit www.rapv.com.