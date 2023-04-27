President, Digiarks: Age 39

Rob Madrid considers himself a marketer who has always used digital marketing as a primary tool.

Armed with an MBA from Western New England University and a bachelor’s degree from Springfield College, Madrid held positions with Weed Man Lawn Care, the American Hockey League, and the Basketball Hall of Fame. Before founding his own business, he was head of client strategy for MassLive.

“I bounced around, not because I was getting fired,” he said. “It was the budding entrepreneur in me getting impatient. Once I developed digital expertise, I felt I could be successful on my own.”

Madrid and a partner started Digiarks, a digital marketing and design firm, in 2021 with the founding principle “honest, smart, experienced digital marketing — no BS.”

“Our slogan is what we’re all about,” he said. “We’re about honesty and transparency on top of knowing what we’re doing.”

Last fall, after buying out his partner, Madrid asked his wife, Sara, to join the firm, bringing skills in content creation and account management. Digiarks also added a remote graphic designer.

“We really have two companies that work hand-in-hand,” he said. “Our graphic designer is the creative arm that compliments the traditional digital marketing company, which executes ad campaigns and other things.”

Madrid has become a popular speaker on digital-marketing topics. His advice for budding entrepreneurs? “Make sure you have a diverse skill set, because you’ll need to wear every hat.”

Another piece of advice is to “segment your time between administrative duties and prospecting, while making quality work the core of what you do. Quality work will turn into more business; that’s certainly been our experience.”

Inspired by the business book Good to Great, Madrid is committed to following the concept of striving to be the best in the world at what he can become the best in the world at, and avoid areas where he won’t be the best.

“We develop wonderful websites, high-quality ad campaigns, SEO marketing, and consulting,” he said. “By emphasizing these core competencies, we can focus on what we do best and make our clients successful.”

To Madrid, nothing is more important than Sara and their three children. While he hopes to see Digiarks succeed and grow, he will not let success compromise his ethics.

“Every day I ask myself, ‘will my kids be proud of me?’ That’s how I want to live and do business. That’s what guides me.”

—Mark Morris