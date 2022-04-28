Skoler, Abbott & Presser Welcomes Attorney Trevor Brice 

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., a labor and employment law firm serving employers in the Greater Springfield area, recently welcomed attorney Trevor Brice to its team.

“Trevor brings years of expertise in labor and employment litigation to help employers solve — and prevent — legal issues,” said Attorney John Gannon, a partner at Skoler Abbott. “His experience provided him with a detailed understanding of the difficult scenarios employers face when defending claims of discrimination, harassment, wrongful terminations and allegations of violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. We are confident he will quickly make an impact on behalf of our clients.”

A native of Newport, R.I., Brice received his law degree from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston, where he was the recipient of the Robert Fuchs Memorial Labor Law Award. After practicing in Boston, he recently relocated to Northfield and joined Skoler Abbott.

Brice has regularly advised and represented clients in state and federal courts, as well as at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the Mass. Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD), the Conn. Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (CHRO), and other state agencies. He is licensed in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York, and is a member of the bar associations in those states.