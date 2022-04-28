Cindy Jerome Named CEO at Lathrop Community 

Lathrop, a senior living community with campuses in Northampton and Easthampton, recently welcomed Cindy Jerome as its new chief executive officer. Jerome is a seasoned executive leader with 23 years of leadership experience in senior living communities in New England.

“We knew what we were looking for, and Cindy meets all our requirements,” said Acting Board Chair Chuck Johnson. “She will oversee initiatives in facilities stewardship, strategic planning, program development, and ensuring Lathrop is well-positioned to serve and thrive for generations to come.”

A non-profit founded in 1989, Lathrop is a Kendal affiliate, serving older adults in the Quaker tradition. “I was delighted to receive a call inquiring about my interest in leading a Kendal community,” said Jerome. “Kendal’s values and my own have great affinity.”

Both of Lathrop’s campus communities offer independent living in townhomes. The Easthampton campus is also home to The Inn, an Enhanced Living option offering meals and daily support.

Jerome has a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Antioch New England Graduate School. Most recently she was the senior leader of Alice Peck Day Lifecare and, prior to that, of Garden Path Elder Living.