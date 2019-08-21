Springfield College to Host Discussion of Trauma within Athletic Communities

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College will welcome William Parham, the inaugural director of the National Basketball Players Assoc. Mental Health and Wellness Program and professor in the Counseling program at Loyola Marymount University, to the campus on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fuller Arts Center. Parham’s presentation, titled “The Ink Used to Indelibly Etch Lasting Impressions: Invisible Tattoos of Trauma within Athletic Communities,” is part of the 2019-20 Humanics Triathlon project led by Distinguished Springfield Professor of Humanics Judy Van Raalte.

Parham has consulted with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, United States Olympic Committee, United States Tennis Assoc., and Major League Soccer. He has worked with athletes across many sports (basketball, football, gymnastics, softball, baseball, track and field, tennis, golf, swimming, volleyball, and figure skating) and across all levels (professional, elite, amateur, collegiate, and youth).

Parham is a licensed psychologist, board-certified in counseling psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology and past president of the Society of Counseling Psychology of the American Psychological Assoc., where he is also recognized as a fellow in divisions 17 (Society of Counseling Psychology), 45 (Society for the Psychological Study of Culture, Ethnicity, and Race) and 47 (Society of Sport, Exercise, and Performance Psychology). He is widely known through his scholarship and conversations with domestic and international audiences for his work on the interplay between sport psychology, multiculturalism and diversity, and health psychology.