Volunteers Invited to Get Dirty for Cleaner Rivers

GREENFIELD — Registration is now open for the Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) Source to Sea Cleanup. This annual event, now in its 23rd year, has grown into one of the largest river cleanups in the country. CRC invites volunteers to continue the tradition of getting dirty for cleaner rivers on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28.

There are three ways for volunteers to get involved in the Source to Sea Cleanup this year: report a trash site in need of cleaning, find a nearby cleanup group to join, or organize and register a local cleanup group. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.ctriver.org/cleanup.

“The Source to Sea Cleanup strengthens community while cleaning up our rivers and streams. It’s an opportunity for you to make a difference,” said CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. “When people help clean their rivers, they make lasting connections with each other and with their rivers.”

The annual Source to Sea Cleanup is a two-day river cleanup coordinated by CRC in all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin. Each fall, thousands of volunteers of all ages and abilities clean the Connecticut River and its tributaries on foot or by boat. Volunteers remove trash along rivers, streams, parks, boat launches, trails, and more.

“Source to Sea Cleanup volunteers have worked hard to combat litter and illegally dumped trash,” said Stacey Lennard, CRC Cleanup Coordinator. “Their hard work and dedication makes a real difference for our rivers.”

In 2018, more than 2,800 volunteers hauled more than 46 tons of trash from river banks and waterways across the four river states. Volunteers typically remove everything from recyclable bottles and cans, fishing equipment, and food waste to tires, televisions, and refrigerators. To date, volunteers have removed more than 1,100 tons of trash from rivers.

If your group wants to get involved but needs a cleanup site, if you have questions, or if you know of a trash site in need of cleaning, e-mail Lennard at [email protected]. Learn more about the event at www.ctriver.org/cleanup.