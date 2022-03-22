Springfield Symphony Orchestra Hires Two New Staff Members

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) announced it has hired Development and Grants Associate Heather Gawron and Audience Development Manager Annie Celdran.

Gawron has focused the past 10 years of her career on fundraising for community nonprofits in Western Mass. Most recently, she served as senior director of Development at New England Public Media (NEPM), where she focused on overseeing the nonprofit media organization’s fundraising efforts, including grants, on-air fundraising campaigns, and its planned and major giving programs, contributing to the organization’s overall budget of $10 million.

Prior to NEPM, Gawron spent years at American International College as executive director of Institutional Advancement. During her tenure at AIC, Gawron was an engine for growth, strengthening and expanding the college’s alumni-engagement program on a national scale. Her stewardship work with alumni yielded remarkable growth in engagement of the alumni base and landed one of the largest-ever single donations made to AIC. She also worked closely in supporting the grant director to secure Title III funding and developed scholarship funds to help AIC students continue their education.

Before AIC, Gawron worked for Alstom University, headquartered in Paris, and helped launch five international corporate university campuses across Europe and Asia.

“I am thrilled to be able to support interim Director Paul Lambert and the SSO board to breathe new energy, commitment, and excitement into the Springfield Symphony Orchestra,” Gawron said. “Promoting an organization that brings vibrant arts and culture into the city is so important as we come back to life after a long two years of COVID. It is my hope that we can continue to impact the forever fans of the SSO as well as educate and inspire our next generation of musicians and music lovers.”

Prior to joining SSO, Celdran most recently worked for New England Public Media as the New Voices Campaign manager. She communicated regularly with donors, visitors, and volunteers and worked closely with the president, chief operating officer, and Marketing and Development personnel on ambitious fundraising campaigns.

A Western Mass. native, Celdran spent some of her career in San Francisco, utilizing her client-services skills at Hanson Bridgett, LLP, a Bay Area law firm with a reputation for community engagement. At the firm, she managed the Client Concierge and Office Services departments, also bringing her creativity to various fundraising campaigns such as the firm’s annual Food From the Bar campaign in support of the SF-Marin Food Bank.

“I’m thrilled to be combining my passion for supporting local arts and community outreach and look forward to welcoming patrons and newcomers alike to the symphony,” Celdran said.

Lambert added that “we are excited to add these terrific and experienced professionals to our team as we get ready to again bring live SSO music to the stage with our spring concerts. Heather and Annie will also be instrumental in re-engaging the community as the SSO reemerges from the pandemic and we begin planning for the 2022-23 season. Together, and with the rest of our growing team, they will help us secure resources and sustain and build audiences to enjoy live symphonic music.”