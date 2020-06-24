State Announces Sales-tax Holiday to Take Place Aug. 29-30

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that the annual sales-tax-free weekend will take place the weekend of Aug. 29-30. This marks the second sales-tax holiday held under the new law signed by Gov. Charlier Baker in 2018 that made the weekend an annual occurrence.

“The annual sales-tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19,” Baker said. “This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales-tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies.”

Added Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, “as the Commonwealth continues its phased reopening process, we recognize that many small businesses continue to face difficulties. We are proud that our administration worked with the Legislature to enact legislation making the sales-tax holiday permanent and look forward to this year’s tax-free weekend and the economic activity that will come with it.”