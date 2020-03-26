STCC Donates Personal Protective Equipment to Area Hospitals

SPRINGFIELD — Responding to an urgent call for supplies, Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) School of Health and Patient Simulation is donating personal protective equipment to area hospitals and medical centers.

The equipment, which includes surgical masks, isolation gowns, and exam gloves, will serve as a first line of defense for healthcare professionals and reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 while treating patients.

“We recognize there is a critical need for personal protective equipment at hospitals and medical centers,” said Christopher Scott, dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation at STCC. “By donating our supplies, we are doing what we can to protect the healthcare workers who are running short on masks and other protective equipment. The community needs to work together to ensure we defeat this pandemic.”

The equipment will be donated to Baystate Health, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health Of New England, Holyoke Medical Center, and Cooley Dickinson Hospital. In addition, STCC will donate supplies to the West Springfield Fire Department, which provides emergency medical services.