The Mount to Host Family Fiesta with Local Latinx Artists on Aug. 27

LENOX — The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home, invites the public to a free musical celebration of Berkshire Latinx culture and artistry on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a performance under the tent from Brazilian samba/salsa dancer Luana Días and live Mexican music from Loreli Chavez and Laura Cabrera, the multifaceted singer of Yo Soy Arte, a collective of local Latinx artists dedicated to preserving their cultural heritage through music and dance while bringing people together in celebration and unity.

Food will be available for purchase from local favorite La Chalupa y la Enchilada, and a beverage garden will feature a variety of drink options. Children’s activities will include face painting and, or course, dancing.

Free bus transportation from Pittsfield to Lenox will be provided; a 3 p.m. bus departs from Hotel on North (297 North St.) to the Mount, returning to Pittsfield at 7 p.m. Register for transportation by calling (413) 707-2607 or emailing [email protected].

“I’m thrilled to be leading the Mount’s efforts to build authentic relationships and highlight the rich cultural talent we have within our community,” said Liliana Atanacio, the Mount’s new Outreach coordinator.

This project is supported by a grant awarded by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation’s Arts Build Community initiative with funding from the Barr Foundation.