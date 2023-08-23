Feed the Kids Charity Golf Tournament, Auction Raise $75,000 to Fight Childhood Hunger

SPRINGFIELD — Feed the Kids, a local nonprofit focused on fighting childhood hunger, raised a total of $75,000 through its sixth annual golf tournament and online auction. The amount raised at this year’s event, held on Aug. 7 at Springfield Country Club, brings the six-year total to more than $370,000. Proceeds benefit local organizations that work to ensure children do not go hungry, including Square One, the Holyoke School Backpack Program, Pioneer Valley Powerpacks, and No Kid Hungry.

“We had a little rain in the morning, but everyone enjoyed a wonderful day, and we raised a record amount of money,” said Dr. Frederick Kadushin, co-chair of Feed the Kids. “For some added excitement, we even had our first hole-in-one winner: Scott Trevethan scored an ace on the ninth hole.”

The more than 200 items in the online auction were donated primarily by local businesses and individuals. They included vacation packages, restaurant gift certificates, golf foursomes, jewelry, autographed sports memorabilia, and more.

“Over the past six years, we’ve raised more than $370,000 for these incredibly deserving charities,” Kadushin noted. “We are especially grateful to our generous sponsors, including AAA Northeast, Westfield Bank, PeoplesBank, PIMCO, DiStefano Financial, Elm Electric, and M&T Bank, as well as Curry Honda and Teddy Bear Pools, who provided prizes for four hole-in-one contests.”

Square One provides food to more than 500 kids a day. The Holyoke School Backpack Program and Pioneer Valley Powerpacks distribute backpacks of nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals to children at the end of each week to enjoy over the weekend. No Kid Hungry is a national organization that raises funds to support school breakfast programs, summer meals, afterschool meals, and more for children throughout the country.

Donations can still be made at feedthekidsgolf.com.