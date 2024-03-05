Three Local Nonprofits Partner to Deliver Pet Food to the Elderly

NORTH ADAMS — In partnership with the Berkshire Humane Society Pet Assistance Program, BFAIR and Elder Services of Berkshire County are helping elders feed their pets in conjunction with Meals on Wheels, which provides hot lunchtime meals for people age 60 and older.

The Pet Assistance Program kicks off today, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield. BFAIR’s Community Based Day Services (CBDS) program participants will fill a vehicle at Berkshire Humane Society before embarking on a journey through Pittsfield and Dalton to deliver pet food to more than 20 elders in the Berkshire community. The program will run monthly, and BFAIR program participants will continue to deliver this much-needed resource.

BFAIR’s Community Based Day Services program helps adults with disabilities participate in their community and improve their skills by providing access to regular, meaningful social contact and stimulating activities. Services are designed to maximize a person’s ability to manage everyday life activities in their community.

According to Kayla Brown-Wood at Elder Services of Berkshire County, “for us at Elder Services, we’re excited to be able to offer this to the people receiving Meals on Wheels while also strengthening our community partnerships and helping people with disabilities make an impact through this experience.”

Laura Baran, recently appointed senior director of CBDS and Employment at BFAIR, added that “our CBDS program adds value to our local community in multiple ways, providing an opportunity for participants to interact in the community, and with that comes wonderful volunteer service in the Berkshires to help those in need.”

John Perrault at the Berkshire Humane Society noted that “it’s impressive how three very different nonprofit organizations can come together in this way to provide a meaningful service to people, and pets, in our community.”

To be eligible to receive pet assistance through this program, the individual must receive services through Elder Services’ Meals on Wheels program. For more information on how to get started, visit esbci.org or call (413) 499-0524.