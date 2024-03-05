bankESB Promotes Seth Clark to Wire Transfer Officer

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Seth Clark to wire transfer officer, based in the 36 Main St., Easthampton office.

Clark has 11 years of banking experience and has held a variety of positions since joining bankESB in 2013, including wire transfer manager, assistant branch manager, personal banker, and senior teller. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State College. Outside of work, he has been a part-time church organist in Westhampton and Holyoke for 20 years.