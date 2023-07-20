Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament Slated for Sept. 26

NORTHAMPTON — The fifteenth annual Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

Tom Cosenzi, successful businessman and father of four, succumbed to brain cancer in 2009 at the early age of 52. His vision was that no other family would experience the pain that he and his family endured. It was his wish that his family and friends continue to raise money for neuro-oncology research so the burden of cancer can be eliminated for patients and their families. In his memory, the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament was formed.

All money raised will go directly to benefit the work of Dr. Patrick Wen and his team of researchers in the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in search for a cure. The tournament has raised more than $1,458,135 in its 14-year history.

Visit www.tomcosenzidrivingforthecure.com for registration, sponsorship opportunities, and more information. Questions may be directed to (413) 341-1917 or [email protected].